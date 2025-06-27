Piyush Goyal Engages Msmes To Streamline QCO Compliance Framework

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal conducted a stakeholder consultation meeting with representatives from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector to address the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

The meeting was called on the request of Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) on the problems faced by MSMEs related to Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

The meeting centred on making the standard-setting process more collaborative and inclusive while reducing compliance burdens for small businesses.

Following the consultation, Minister Goyal acknowledged the constructive feedback received from MSME representatives through a social media statement.

The Minister emphasised the importance of incorporating stakeholder input to create a more accessible compliance framework for small and medium enterprises.

MSME representatives participating in the meeting recognised the positive impact of Quality Control Orders on their sector. Stakeholders highlighted that QCOs have contributed significantly to improving product quality standards and enhancing consumer satisfaction across various industries.

The implementation of clear quality standards has enabled MSMEs to better align their products with market expectations and build greater consumer trust.

Minister Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' initiative, which promotes high-quality manufacturing practices while maintaining environmental sustainability.

The Minister stressed the importance of cultivating a quality-focused mindset among businesses to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and improve India's position in global markets.

The consultation discussions emphasised how adherence to high product standards can facilitate MSME growth, enable market expansion, and enhance their contribution to the national economy.

The government's approach aims to position QCO compliance as a growth opportunity rather than a regulatory burden for small and medium enterprises.

The meeting represents part of the government's broader strategy to support MSME development while maintaining quality standards that meet both domestic and international market requirements.

(KNN Bureau)