Get Ready For Fun And Inspiration At James River Church's Sizzlin' Summer This July
Week two will see a special appearance on July 6 from Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. of VOUS Church in Miami. Wilkerson is as passionate about Jesus as they come, and a deep believer in equipping the church and inspiring the next generation of leaders. He's also the author of three books: Sandcastle Kings, Friend of Sinners, and Single and Secure.
James River Church's esteemed guest for week three (on July 13) will be none other than Oneka McClellan, one of the founding pastors at Shoreline City Church. A fierce advocate for women, McClellan is a firm believer that God provided women to be a source of life, wisdom, and strength on Earth. She is also the author of the recently-released inspiring book Born Royal: Overcoming Insecurity to Become the Woman God Says You Are.
Finally, James River Church's Sizzlin' Summer will wrap up on July 20 with a blessed appearance from Pastor Tim Timberlake of Celebration Church. On top of being a dedicated husband, father, and servant to God, Timberlake is also the author of The Art of Overcoming: Letting God Turn Your Endings Into Beginnings.
Guests will feature alongside James River Church pastors and mainstays each Sunday, with appearances scattered throughout James River Church's North, South, West, and Joplin Campuses. All followers of James River Church and even those not currently associated with the church are invited to attend.
Those unable to attend in person can happily follow along online instead, as each Sizzlin' Summer event will feature on Facebook, YouTube, the James River Church App, and .
For more information about James River Church's 2025 Sizzlin' Summer event, please visit And for additional information about the church, or to learn how to get involved, visit
About James River Church
James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly , is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.
