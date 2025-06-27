403
Inspiring Future Champions: LuLu Exchange Supports Youth Football in Oman
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) LuLu Exchange shines a spotlight on tomorrow’s champions by providing official jerseys to Al-Itifaq Sport Academy, inspiring young athletes to dream big and pursue their passion for football with pride and purpose.
The jersey handover ceremony was held at Al-Itifaq Sport Academy in Yitti, Muscat, and was attended by Mr. Lathish Vichitran, General Manager of LuLu Exchange, Mr. Mohammed Al Kiyumi, Head of HR, and other senior staff members.
Al-Itifaq Sport Academy is committed to nurturing the next generation of sports leaders by offering high-quality football training and instilling values of discipline, teamwork, and ambition in young athletes across the community. The academy focuses on developing both athletic abilities and life skills, with health and fitness as its foundation.
The General Manager of Lulu Exchange, Mr. Lathish Vichitran, said, "We are proud to collaborate with Al Itifaq Sports Academy, an institution that plays such an important role in shaping the future of young athletes. Our contribution of official jerseys aims to motivate these young talents and help them shine in the world of football. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that foster discipline, teamwork, and holistic growth among the youth."
Mr. Mohammed Al Kiyumi, Head of HR, Lulu Exchange, added, “These jerseys are a symbol of pride, belonging, and the spirit of teamwork. We believe this gesture will motivate these young athletes to play with passion, stand by each other, and pursue their biggest dreams both on and off the field.”
Mr. Saud Al Wahibi, Academy Manager of Al-Itifaq Sport Academy, expressed gratitude, stating, "This partnership is an incredible boost for our academy and its young athletes. The new jerseys will help build team spirit, pride, and unity while motivating the children to stay active and focus on their fitness and growth through the beautiful game of football.”
Mr. Said Saif Al Hadi, a parent attending the event, added, "Seeing the kids play in new jerseys fills us with pride. It's more than just a uniform; it's a symbol of belonging and a reminder of how sports can shape strong, focused, and disciplined young people. We are grateful to LuLu Exchange for supporting the academy and making this possible."
Through this partnership, LuLu Exchange reaffirms its strong belief in nurturing the dreams of young athletes, fostering a sense of belonging and teamwork, and building brighter futures for the children and families that strengthen our communities.
