Shrub Oak International School Names Andrew Dillenbeck As New Head Of Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following an extensive and thoughtful search process, it became clear that the ideal candidate was already part of the Shrub Oak community. Andrew has served the school with distinction in several leadership roles, most recently as Interim Head of Programs and previously as Assistant Head of Programs. In both capacities, he has played a pivotal role in program design, clinical development, and student success.

Andrew joined Shrub Oak as the founding Director of The Pines at Shrub Oak, a highly specialized therapeutic program designed for autistic students with acute psychiatric needs. Under his leadership, The Pines has grown into a safe, structured, and compassionate environment that embodies the school's mission of meeting each student where they are and helping them thrive.

With more than 15 years of experience in mental health and adolescent residential care, and a recently completed MBA, Andrew is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the Shrub Oak team. His professional training includes Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), motivational interviewing, and family therapy. His trauma-informed, individualized approach is closely aligned with Shrub Oak's mission and values.

"Andrew's appointment ensures a continuity of vision, care, and collaboration," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth at Shrub Oak International School. "His deep clinical knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and expand our therapeutic and educational programs."

Please join the Shrub Oak community in congratulating Andrew Dillenbeck on this well-deserved promotion. Under his guidance, Shrub Oak will continue to foster a nurturing, safe, and highly specialized environment where autistic students can realize their full potential.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults on the autism spectrum. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:



The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;



The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School or to schedule a visit, please visit or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected] .

