Colonel-General Karim Valiyev Leads Azerbaijani Delegation At Major Turkish Military Drills
The Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces General Staff, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, led a delegation to Turkiye, where they observed the international military exercise "Defender of Peace - 2025" held in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.
The Ministry noted that following the event in Istanbul, Colonel-General Valiyev traveled to Konya to participate in the High-Level Observer Day of the international exercise "Anatolian Eagle - 2025."
During the visit, guests received detailed briefings on the planning process, scenarios, objectives, and the sequence of tasks carried out during the exercise.
The "Anatolian Eagle - 2025" exercise involved Azerbaijani Air Force pilots and technical personnel, along with aviation equipment.
As part of the visit, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev met with Turkiye's Minister of National Defense, Mr. Yaşar Güler; Chief of the Turkish Armed Forces General Staff, Army General Metin Gürak; and the Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Erhan Afyoncu.
The meetings focused on prospects for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, based on mutual trust, confidence, and support. It was emphasized that the strategic alliance between the two countries is founded on friendship and brotherhood.
The parties exchanged views on the current state and expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, discussing various issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment