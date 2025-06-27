Kazakhstan, Mongolia Push For Closer Transport Links Via Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Mongolia have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Mongolia's Minister of Roads and Transport Borkhuugiin Delgersaikhan, held in Ulaanbaatar as part of Nurtleu's official visit.

The sides discussed a wide range of transport-related issues, including railway and road connectivity, civil aviation, and infrastructure development.

A key focus was the planned construction of the Kazakhstan–Russia–Mongolia highway, expected to reduce the route distance between the two countries by over 800 kilometers and support the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $500 million.

The sides also discussed boosting export-import operations, particularly in grain, oilseed products, and transport engineering equipment such as locomotives and passenger railcars.

Kazakhstan highlighted that the development of joint infrastructure projects would enable Mongolia to access the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and other Eurasian logistics corridors through Kazakh territory.

The two ministers acknowledged growing activity in cargo transportation by both road and rail, and expressed readiness to expand direct flights between Astana, Ulgii, and Ulaanbaatar.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting of the transport ministers of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Russia in July in China.