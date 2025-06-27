Army Chief Urges Young Officers To Embrace Integrity And Devotion To Nation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Field Marshal Asim Munir has called upon young officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir met with officers undergoing the 52nd Common Training Programme at the Civil Services Academy.

During the interaction, the Army Chief spoke about national security, internal and external challenges, and the military's role in safeguarding regional peace and stability.

He also highlighted the indispensable role of a competent civil bureaucracy in the governance structure of the state.

In his address, he advised the young officers to adopt integrity, professional excellence, and sincerity towards the homeland, urging them to make public service their ultimate goal.

The participants appreciated the opportunity to directly engage with senior military leadership and gain insights into the army's strategic vision, operational preparedness, and role in national development.

The session concluded with a meaningful question-and-answer segment, the ISPR added.