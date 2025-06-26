Detective Conan TV Series Coming To Crunchyroll And Netflix Alongside Youtube Movie Campaign

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMS Entertainment has announced the release of a specially curated episode selection of Detective Conan , one of most iconic anime in Japan approaching its 30th anniversary in 2026. The episode selection, coming to Crunchyroll and Netflix , is designed for fans new and old to experience key moments of the long-running series and will include episodes that have never been available in the U.S. until now. This marks the first-ever U.S. release of Detective Conan on Netflix, as well as the debut of the series' all-new English dub on Crunchyroll. The first selection titled “Conan vs. The Black Organization” will feature episodes surrounding the titular main antagonists of the series and will be available to stream starting July 3 rd in English sub and all-new English Dub.

To commemorate the release of the episode selection and count down to the 30th anniversary of the anime series in January 2026, “Detective Conan: Cinema Saturdays” campaign on YouTube will launch the following week as a special initiative for North American fans. Over the course of 26 weeks, Detective Conan theatrical films will be made available for free streaming on Anime! on TMS Official Channel. Starting Saturday, July 12th, a new movie will premiere each week at 7PM PT / 10PM ET, creating a countdown toward the franchise's milestone anniversary. After the YouTube premiere watch party where fans can experience the movie together in real time, the movie will stay up for 7 days before it is replaced with a new movie each week. This will be the first time Detective Conan movies will be available on YouTube in English, including several titles debuting in North America, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience the cinematic legacy of Detective Conan like never before.

As part of the celebrations, making its debut at Anime Expo with the US premiere screening is Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine . The critically acclaimed film is the first of the franchise to surpass 10 billion yen in Japanese box office revenue. This action-packed cinematic experience will keep you at the edge of your seat on July 5th at 6:00pm at Anime Expo, in the JW Diamond panel room. Attendees will have a chance to participate in a trivia quiz to win some exclusive Conan goodies!

Upcoming July releases



July 3 – Detective Conan TV series new dub/sub selection begins on Crunchyroll and Netflix

July 5 – Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine movie U.S. premiere @Anime Expo Detective Conan: Cinema Saturdays weekly movie releases on Anime! on TMS Official Channel.

July 12 – Movie #20 Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare

July 19 – Movie #22 Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer

July 26 – Movie #5 Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven



And many more to come...

About Detective Conan

The manga first serialized on Weekly Shonen Sunday , published by Shogakukan Inc. in 1994. The total sales of the comic series exceed 270 million copies. The series is one of the bestselling detective mystery comics and boasts incredible popularity internationally.

The Anime series launched in 1996, further expanding its popularity. Three decades in the making, the franchise includes more than 1,000 episodes and 28 films - with total box office revenue exceeding $1 billion worldwide. The movies have been released every year since 1997 and has smashed numerous box office records in Japan, with the series' 28th entry One eyed Flashback grossing over 10 billion yen in Japanese box office sales for the third consecutive year.

-Synopsis-

While investigating a suspicious deal, high school detective Shinichi Kudo is ambushed and turned into a child by a mysterious poison. With a body of a child and a mind of an adult, he begins his search for the men in black responsible for his tragedy. Under a new identity as Conan Edogawa, he now lives with his childhood friend Ran Mori and her detective father in hopes of hunting down the Black Organization while solving cases. He faces numerous challenges in order to find the one and only truth!

About TMS Entertainment

TMS Entertainment is one of the largest and most established anime studios in Japan. With its core strength on anime production, licensing, and distribution, TMS boasts a library of over 13,000 episodes across a total of 470 titles that include much-loved anime titles such as Detective Conan, LUPIN THE 3rd , Dr. STONE, and SAKAMOTO DAYS . For more information, visit tmsanime.com .

