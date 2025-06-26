Masdar Partners In Sharjah's First Utility-Scale Solar Power Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sharjah has inaugurated its first large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, a 60MW facility named“SANA,” located next to the Sajaa Gas Plant, Trend reports.

The plant will supply electricity to the Sharjah National Oil Corporation's (SNOC) operations and export surplus power to the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

The solar plant covers 850,000 square meters and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 66,000 tons annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 13,780 homes. It features over 98,000 solar panels mounted on 13,000 flexible poles that track the sun's movement to maximize energy output.

The project was initiated by SNOC as part of its strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and aligns with the UAE's broader environmental sustainability goals. The plant represents one of the first global examples of an oil and gas facility meeting its own power needs while exporting surplus solar energy.

The development involved collaboration between SNOC, SEWA, and Emerge-a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group-which will operate and maintain the facility.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SNOC, along with senior officials and representatives from partner organizations.

The SANA project began as a small pilot solar installation in 2018 and has since expanded to become the largest solar facility in Sharjah. It also serves as an investment in the local workforce, involving many Emirati engineers and technicians.

This solar plant is part of Sharjah's Energy Council efforts to diversify energy sources, reduce carbon emissions, and promote sustainable development in the emirate.