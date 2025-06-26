Amit Shah Breaks Silence On English Debate, Says 'Not Against Any Foreign Language' (WATCH)

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified his stance on the controversy surrounding his comments on the English language. He said that there was no enmity towards any foreign language. The minister had said that the time had come to reclaim India's linguistic heritage and lead the world with pride in native tongues.

“Languages are not just a medium of communication, but the soul of a nation. History and culture cannot be promoted without our own languages. It is important to keep the languages alive and enrich them. We should take efforts [to promote] all Indian languages. Hindi is not an enemy, but a friend,” Amit Shah stated, while speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Department of Official Language.

"There is no opposition to any language. There is no opposition to any foreign language either. But everyone should try to speak and promote our languages. We should also think in our language. We cannot come out of the slave mentality without speaking and taking pride in our language," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "There is no opposition to any language; there should not be opposition to any foreign language, but the insistence should be to glorify our language, there should be an insistence to speak our language, and there should be an... twitter/MyVtNT7phx

'Those speaking English would be ashamed'

In a programme earlier this month, Amit Shah had said that English speakers would soon be ashamed. "In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed -- the creation of such a society is not far away. Only those who are determined can bring about change. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian,” he had said.

The home minister further said that the idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. "To understand our country, our culture, our history, and our religion, no foreign language can suffice. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too," he added.