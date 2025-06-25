Interiors Furniture Hosts First-Ever Designer Warehouse Sale At DWTC

Interiors Furniture, the UAE's home of timeless design, is making history with its first-ever Warehouse Sale – a landmark event taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 5, from June 28 to July 4. For a limited time, design enthusiasts and discerning shoppers will discover extraordinary deals on luxury furniture and accessories from globally renowned brands like Michael Amini, Bernhardt, Alf Italia, Lexington, and ART Furniture. Whether refreshing a living room or completing a dream dining space, visitors can expect unbeatable value on exclusive pieces – all curated with Interiors' signature touch of sophistication.

This one-of-a-kind sale marks a significant moment for the brand, bringing Interiors' exceptional collection out of its showrooms and into a central Dubai location for the very first time. From plush sofas and statement dining sets to elegant bedroom ensembles and décor, the event will showcase an extensive selection of styles to suit every vision.

Recommended For You

What sets this event apart is the dramatic price reduction across the board, giving customers a rare opportunity to own luxury furniture at unmissable prices. The limited-time sale not only makes premium design more accessible but also reaffirms Interiors' commitment to quality, style, and value.

"This is a milestone moment for Interiors," said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors Furniture. "For the first time, we're bringing our world-class collections to a wider audience in a dynamic setting, with exceptional prices that make luxury more accessible than ever. It's an exciting opportunity for our customers to experience our brand like never before."

The sale is set to draw crowds from across the UAE, promising both incredible finds and a memorable shopping experience. With only a week to take advantage of these exclusive offers, the Interiors Furniture warehouse sale is a must-visit for anyone looking to elevate their home with elegance and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit .