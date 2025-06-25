403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestine Renewed Readiness To Work With US To Achieve Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renewed on Wednesday, his full readiness to work closely with US President Donald Trump, as well as with relevant Arab and international parties, to immediately engage in negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement and implementing it within a clear and binding timeframe.
This would end the occupation and achieve security and stability for all, along with a just and lasting peace based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.
The President, in a message sent to his American counterpart, affirmed Palestine's readiness to work with President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic countries, and European and international partners to achieve the promise of peace and to bring security and stability for all, according to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).
Abbas stated, "With you, we can achieve what once seemed impossible, a recognized, free, sovereign, and secure Palestine, and a recognized and secure Israel, within a region enjoying peace, prosperity, and integration."
He added, "We are hopeful and confident in your ability to make new history for our region, restoring the long-lost peace for generations."
The Palestinian President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for US President Donald Trump's successful efforts in achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, considering it a necessary and important step toward defusing crises that plague the world positively impacting the security and stability of the region.
WAFA reported that President Abbas recalled in the message "President Trump's courageous positions in calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip and achieving an immediate and lasting ceasefire. This represents an additional step in his important efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace between us and the Israelis, and in the world at large offering hope to the people of our region that peace is possible, and justice can prevail if the will and leadership, which you represent, are present." (end)
nq
This would end the occupation and achieve security and stability for all, along with a just and lasting peace based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.
The President, in a message sent to his American counterpart, affirmed Palestine's readiness to work with President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic countries, and European and international partners to achieve the promise of peace and to bring security and stability for all, according to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).
Abbas stated, "With you, we can achieve what once seemed impossible, a recognized, free, sovereign, and secure Palestine, and a recognized and secure Israel, within a region enjoying peace, prosperity, and integration."
He added, "We are hopeful and confident in your ability to make new history for our region, restoring the long-lost peace for generations."
The Palestinian President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for US President Donald Trump's successful efforts in achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, considering it a necessary and important step toward defusing crises that plague the world positively impacting the security and stability of the region.
WAFA reported that President Abbas recalled in the message "President Trump's courageous positions in calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip and achieving an immediate and lasting ceasefire. This represents an additional step in his important efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace between us and the Israelis, and in the world at large offering hope to the people of our region that peace is possible, and justice can prevail if the will and leadership, which you represent, are present." (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment