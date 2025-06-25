Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestine Renewed Readiness To Work With US To Achieve Peace


2025-06-25 07:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renewed on Wednesday, his full readiness to work closely with US President Donald Trump, as well as with relevant Arab and international parties, to immediately engage in negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement and implementing it within a clear and binding timeframe.
This would end the occupation and achieve security and stability for all, along with a just and lasting peace based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.
The President, in a message sent to his American counterpart, affirmed Palestine's readiness to work with President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic countries, and European and international partners to achieve the promise of peace and to bring security and stability for all, according to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).
Abbas stated, "With you, we can achieve what once seemed impossible, a recognized, free, sovereign, and secure Palestine, and a recognized and secure Israel, within a region enjoying peace, prosperity, and integration."
He added, "We are hopeful and confident in your ability to make new history for our region, restoring the long-lost peace for generations."
The Palestinian President expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for US President Donald Trump's successful efforts in achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, considering it a necessary and important step toward defusing crises that plague the world positively impacting the security and stability of the region.
WAFA reported that President Abbas recalled in the message "President Trump's courageous positions in calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip and achieving an immediate and lasting ceasefire. This represents an additional step in his important efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace between us and the Israelis, and in the world at large offering hope to the people of our region that peace is possible, and justice can prevail if the will and leadership, which you represent, are present." (end)
