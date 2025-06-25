403
Strait of Hormuz Traffic Persists Despite Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely uninterrupted despite escalating attacks by Israel on Iran, though six tankers have reportedly executed U-turns to avoid the crucial shipping lane.
Ismail Kowsari, a member of Iran’s National Security Committee, revealed that parliament has voted in favor of closing the strait, but the ultimate decision lies with the Supreme National Security Council.
According to MarineTraffic data, maritime activity continues, but as of Sunday morning, six vessels had reversed direction. The chemical carrier Marie C, departing from Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, en route to Kuwait, reversed course to stay within the Gulf of Oman.
The UK-flagged tanker Kohzan Maru, which left Niigata, Japan, on May 29, remains anchored in the Gulf of Oman, while the Panama-flagged Red Ruby, departing Fujairah on June 18, also avoided the strait.
On Sunday, the crude oil tanker South Loyalty, which departed Ulsan, South Korea, on May 14 to load Iraqi oil in Basra, initially turned back but later resumed its planned transit through the strait.
Similarly, the Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker Coswisdom Lake, leaving Zhanjiang, China, on June 7 to load crude oil from the UAE, diverted to the Emirati Zirku Island Terminal instead.
The Norwegian-flagged oil tanker Damsgaard made a U-turn after leaving Pakistan on June 20, aiming to reach Ruwais in the UAE.
Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters
The narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman serves as a vital conduit for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Approximately one-third of the world’s seaborne crude oil and one-fifth of total oil consumption pass daily through this strategic channel.
Most of the 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products transported through the Strait of Hormuz reach Asian markets, with China as the primary recipient. A significant portion of Iranian oil exports also depends on this route.
Iraq ships roughly 85% of its oil through the strait, while Saudi Arabia accounts for 35% of the oil flow, followed by the UAE at 20%, and Iraq at 27%. Around 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade also transits via this critical passage.
