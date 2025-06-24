403
Panama Halts Basic Rights In Bocas Del Toro As Protests Shut Down Key Businesses
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's government stopped some basic rights in Bocas del Toro for five days after weeks of protests and violence. Officials made this move on June 21, 2025, after groups damaged stores, government buildings, and even the local airport.
The protests started when the government changed the pension system in March. Many workers, especially from the banana industry, feared they would lose money when they retire.
Chiquita, the biggest banana company in the area, fired about 5,000 workers after they went on strike. The company then closed its local operations and moved management to Costa Rica .
This left thousands of families without jobs and caused big problems for farmers, exporters, and other local businesses. The protests grew as teachers, construction workers, and indigenous groups joined in.
They blocked roads, which stopped food, medicine, and fuel from reaching the province. Tourism, which brings in about 20% of Panama 's tourism money, collapsed. Hotels lost up to 70% of their guests, and many businesses closed their doors.
Violence increased in June. Groups looted shops, set fires, and damaged the airport. Police reported one death, over 300 arrests, and more than a dozen officers hurt. The government sent more than 2,500 police to the area.
They also limited people's right to gather, move around, and communicate. Internet access was cut except for health, business, and government needs. Business leaders say the local economy is near collapse.
With Chiquita gone and tourism down, many people have no way to earn a living. The government set aside $10 million to help, but recovery will take time. This crisis shows how quickly things can fall apart when big changes hit a region that depends on a few industries.
When a major employer leaves, the whole community suffers. The events in Bocas del Toro are a warning: sudden policy changes and unrest can disrupt business, investment, and daily life for everyone.
