Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Investment And Trade Court Organises Workshop

2025-06-24 02:03:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Investment and Trade Court organised Monday a workshop titled 'towards a fair business environment: innovative strategies to promote transparency and institutional development,' as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the principles of integrity and transparency. Organised in co-operation with the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA), the workshop aimed to instil a culture of honest work and promote institutional values ​​in the workplace, in line with national trends in this area.
The workshop highlighted several key topics, especially a review of the ACTA's responsibilities, an introduction to the right to access information, and the employee code of conduct and its control mechanisms.
This workshop is part of a series of events implemented by the court to consolidate the concepts of integrity, transparency, and corporate governance, thereby strengthening its position as a leading institution in the judicial sector.

