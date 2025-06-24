Odisha Police Finalises Security Arrangements For Jagannath Ratha Yatra In Puri

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 24 (IANS) The Director General of Police, Y.B. Khurania, on Tuesday announced that the Odisha Police has finalised all security preparations in Puri ahead of the famous Jagannath Ratha Yatra, which is set to begin on June 27.

Speaking to media persons following a meeting of the police officials, DGP Khurania noted that all the preparations of Odisha Police are today completed, including traffic management, arrangements inside and outside the temple and the cordon around the chariots, crowd control, security arrangements in coastal areas, etc.

“An integrated command-and-control system has been set up for the first time this year. Live feeds from around 275 AI-enabled CCTVs installed from Uttara Square to Puri Town, in the town and from Puri to Konark will be available at the Integrated command-and-control system. These live feeds will also be available at the sub-control rooms set up at different places. The police officers will keep a watch on traffic movement, traffic situations through this system and make decisions accordingly,” said Khurania.

As many as 200 platoons of police force have been deployed throughout the sacred coastal town for the Ratha Yatra.

Similarly, eight companies of the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, etc, will be posted at important spots in the city and surrounding areas.

DGP Khurania noted that around 10,000 personnel of Odisha police, Central Armed Police Force and home guard will be deployed in Puri and around the city during the Ratha Yatra this year.

Marine Police staff and Coast Guard, and Indian Navy officials will conduct patrols at sea to avoid any untoward incident.

Coast Guard Air Enclave will conduct aerial surveillance at sea during the Ratha Yatra. The drones of the Odisha Police will be used for coastal security and to keep watch on the crowd. The Odisha Police have also made adequate numbers of anti-drone, anti-sabotage, and dog squads for this year's Ratha Yatra festival.

The DGP of Odisha also urged devotees to adhere to the traffic advisory issued by the police during the Yatra. Khurania said the Police will soon release a chatbot application for real-time traffic and parking-related information. He also expressed hope that the Ratha Yatra festival will be organised smoothly in the current year with the assistance of people.