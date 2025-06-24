Yale Smart Lock For Google Home Now Available

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yale Smart Lock with Matter, designed for Google Home, is available for purchase









SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, Yale unveiled the Yale® Smart Lock with Matter the brand's next-generation smart lock for Google Home. Today, the Yale Smart Lock is available to purchase in the United States at ShopYaleHome.com and select retailers.







Created for Google Home and Matter users, the Yale Smart Lock features Matter over Thread technology built into the lock to power seamless integration with Google Home and other Matter-certified smart home platforms. Backed by Yale's trusted and enhanced smart features, this launch marks a new era of smart home access, giving users more control, flexibility, and convenience at their front door.

The Yale Smart Lock replaces the popular Nest x Yale Lock with a fresh look that complements the Nest Doorbell aesthetically. The lock has a sleek, oval-shaped design crafted to match the Nest Doorbell and is manufactured using 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. The lock is available in Snow (White) and Ash (Gray, coming soon), matching the corresponding Nest Doorbell color options, and also comes in Matte Black.

In addition to the thoughtful design, the Yale Smart Lock works smoothly with the Nest Doorbell as part of the Google Home ecosystem. From the Google Home app, users can view their Nest Doorbell activity feed and remotely unlock the door for trusted visitors from wherever they are.1 Users can customize their smart lock to automatically lock after a specified time or activate vacation mode to disable the keypad for even greater peace of mind. Additional Yale Smart Lock features include:



Powered by Matter over Thread, the lock is designed to offer faster communication over longer distances with lower power consumption, which has been tested to provide stronger performance and up to 12 months of battery life with four AA batteries.

A faster and simplified setup process in the Google Home app, along with smoother integration of compatible Matter-enabled devices for a seamless smart home experience.

Manage the lock from the couch or from across the country with the Google Home app, which provides real-time notifications the moment the door is unlocked or locked.

Easily create guest profiles in the Google Home app, edit passcodes for trusted friends, family, and household service providers such as dog walkers or home cleaners, and set schedules so guests can enter only when the owner decides – users will never have to hide a key under a mat or potted plant again. Feel safe and secure with a durable device with an ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 certification.

“Creating the Yale Smart Lock has been a purpose-driven endeavor, and we're excited to bring it to market for smart home users who want the best of what our smart locks can offer, made especially for Google Home,” said Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Category Management for Yale at Fortune Brands Innovations.“This launch is a key milestone for Google Home and Matter customers, and our continued collaboration with Google is helping to shape the future of secure, connected home access.”

"This is our strategy in action: combining a best-in-class partner in Yale with the power of the Google Home platform," said Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home & Nest. "The Yale Smart Lock with Matter and Thread is more than a product launch; it's the blueprint for a secure, interoperable, and truly helpful home. And the result is a device that makes powerful home security both beautiful and seamless for Google Home users."

The Yale Smart Lock is now available in the United States at , Amazon, and select retailers for $189.99 in two finishes: Snow and Matte Black. The third finish, Ash, will be available this Fall.

The Yale Smart Lock requires a compatible Matter hub for Google Home with a Thread border router built-in, such as the Google TV Streamer (4K), Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub (2nd Gen), the Nest Wifi Pro (Wi-Fi 6E), or other Matter-enabled hub if using a different smart home platform. For more information, visit pages/matter.







About Yale

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places, and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries, and more. The Yale residential brand in the United States and Canada is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. For more information, visit .

Contact

