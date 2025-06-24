403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Assaults Kill Over Fifty Palestinians
(MENAFN) In the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, renewed Israeli assaults claimed the lives of at least 50 civilians, most of whom were seeking food, with over 200 more wounded, medical sources reported.
An Anadolu medical official revealed that 37 people were killed by Israeli military fire while waiting close to an aid distribution center in the Netzarim Corridor, located in central Gaza, as well as in a separate attack on a residence in eastern Gaza City.
Al-Awda Hospital confirmed receiving 146 injured individuals from the incident at an aid station on Salah Al-Din Street in central Gaza. Among them, 62 are in critical condition, all casualties of Israeli fire.
Eyewitnesses described how numerous bodies remain scattered near the Netzarim Corridor, with medical teams unable to retrieve them due to ongoing Israeli bombardment.
Medics also reported eight fatalities following an Israeli strike on a home in Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
In northern Khan Younis, southern Gaza, three people died and several others were wounded after Israeli shelling targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians, according to a medical source.
The same source confirmed that two bodies from prior Israeli attacks were recovered in Khan Younis.
The UN Human Rights Office disclosed that since May 27, Israeli fire has killed at least 503 Palestinians seeking aid and injured 3,000 more in Gaza.
Despite widespread international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military continues its harsh campaign against Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has resulted in nearly 56,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit filed at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.
