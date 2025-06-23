Soaring Capacity At Burj Khalifa Metro Station

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, partnering with Emaar Properties, is expanding the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to meet mounting passenger demand. The extension enlarges the station from 6,700 m2 to 8,500 m2, boosting its hourly throughput from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers-an uplift of 65 per cent. When complete, it is expected to accommodate up to 220,000 passengers per day.

The move comes as metro use continues to rise sharply at this strategic hub, especially during public holidays, New Year's Eve, and national occasions. Matar Al Tayer, RTA's Director General and Board Chair, noted that“passenger numbers during New Year's Eve exceed 110,000, and the station has recorded an average annual ridership growth of 7.5 per cent over the past five years”.

Since the station's opening in 2010, usage has climbed steadily. Annual traffic grew from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, rising further to 7.885 million by 2019. Following a swift jump in the last few years, it reached 10.202 million in 2023 and climbed again to 10.577 million in 2024-an average of nearly 58,000 passengers daily.

The enhancement extends beyond mere enlargement. It includes upgraded station entrances, pedestrian bridges, expanded concourse and platform zones, and fresh escalators and lifts. Separating entry and exit gates will enhance passenger flow while more fare gates and commercial units are expected to bolster non-fare revenue.

Aligned with Dubai Metro's modern design ethos, the station retains its seashell-inspired architecture. The design emphasises visibility, ease of movement, and shorter walking distances. Planners have also ensured integration with feeder buses, bicycle racks, e‐scooter zones and a climate-controlled walkway to Dubai Mall-features that largely support accessibility, including for people of determination, seniors and families with strollers.

See also Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy

Looking ahead, the RTA projects demand growth extending through 2040. By pre‐emptively expanding capacity now, officials aim to ensure the station remains a resilient gateway into Downtown Dubai amid mounting urban density and event-driven spikes.

Commercial upgrades form part of the broader strategy, with additional retail and dining outlets planned to offset operational costs and enhance passenger convenience. Landscaping improvements are also part of the upgrade, intended to enrich the station precinct and its adjacent pedestrian arteries.

The station, positioned at Metro code 25 on the Red Line, opened on 4 January 2010 alongside Burj Khalifa, and has since matured into one of the system's busiest interchanges. In December 2012, a covered, temperature-controlled footbridge featuring ten travellators opened, eliminating the need for feeder bus transfers to Dubai Mall.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?