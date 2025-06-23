MARU-HI INTRODUCES FIRST VARIETY PACK, OFFERING FOUR JAPANESE-INSPIRED FLAVORS IN ONE CONVENIENT 12-CAN CASE
Pack size: 12 x 12 fl oz cans (three cans of each flavor)
ABV: 5 %
SRP: ~ $21.99 (line-priced with leading hard-seltzer 12-packs)
Availability:
California retail & e-commerce: late June 2025
Hawaii retail: July 2025
Japanese Chu-hi, Re-imagined for the U.S.
First poured in Tokyo Izakaya bars, Chu-hi cocktails now fuel Japan's second-largest RTD market. MARU-HI translates that bar staple into a crisp flavored-malt beverage, delivering balanced taste with roughly 128 calories and fewer than 8 g of carbs per 12-oz serving.
Flavor Line-up
Traditional Citrus – subtle lemon-lime backbone
Strawberry – fresh, bright and berry-forward
Pineapple – juicy tropical refreshment inspired by Southern Japan
Kiwi – sweet-tart, lightly exotic, the newest Izakaya favorite
Built for Sharing
With three cans of each flavor, the variety pack removes the need to choose-perfect for backyard BBQs, sushi take-away nights or beach coolers. The launch advances Suntory's goal of becoming the world's leading ready-to-drink company by 2030.
To find MARU-HI near you, visit maruhi or follow @DrinkMaruHi on Instagram , YouTube and Facebook .
About Suntory Group:
As a global leader in the beverage industry, Suntory Group aims to inspire the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Sustained by the gifts of nature and water, the Group offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of products, from award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki and Hibiki, iconic American whiskies Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, canned ready-to-drink -196, The Premium Malt's beer, Japanese wine Tomi, and the world-famous Château Lagrange.
Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $20.9 billion in 2023. Its 41,511 employees worldwide draw upon the unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.
For more information, visit , and Drink Smart .
