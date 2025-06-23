ASSOCIATED BANK ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL DAY OF SERVICE

Over 2,400 bank employees mobilize across four states; $17,500 in grants and a food drive fuel community impact

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) ("Associated") will hold its third annual Day of Service event on June 25, mobilizing more than 2,400 employees to volunteer with hundreds of nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and parts of Missouri. Each employee will receive extra volunteer time off hours to support initiatives focused on addressing food security, youth support services and financial education.

As a part of this year's effort, Associated is also distributing $17,500 in community grants to a dozen nonprofits. Notably, one grant will provide sporting equipment for the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis, which provides youth programs centered on education and athletics. The equipment will be used during the Day of Service at its youth summer camp to host a sports-themed financial education session and physical activity and will remain with the organization for use indefinitely.

Additional volunteer activities this year include repacking food at food banks and pantries, decorating meals on wheels bags, community gardening or cleaning, interacting with youth centers or summer camps, and more. Specific volunteer activities will vary based on each market and community's needs.

"At Associated, service is in our branch and across our company," said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "This year's day of service reflects our long-standing commitment to strengthening the communities we serve, through both hands-on support and direct investment in the organizations doing the hard work every day."

In the lead up to the Day of Service, from June 4 to June 20, all Associated Bank branches host a public food drive called Stock the BoxTM, encouraging community members to donate nonperishable, non-glass food items at local branches. Donations are then brought to area food pantries and nonprofit partners.

Since its launch in 2023, the Day of Service has contributed more than 13,300 volunteer hours, representing $435,000 in community service value. In 2024, 58% of Associated employees participated in Day of Service activities at 163 nonprofit organizations across 110 cities.

This initiative reflects Associated's broader commitment to play an active role in helping the communities it serves grow and prosper. In addition to volunteerism, Associated provides loans and investments through its $2 billion Community Commitment Plan as well as financial support through charitable donations primarily aimed at community development programs.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .

ABOUT STOCK THE BOXTM

Stock the BoxTM is a public food drive initiative led by Associated Bank that collects nonperishable food items for local nonprofit organizations at select bank branches or other locations. The drives typically take place during Associated's annual Day of Service.

Associated Bank Contact: Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

