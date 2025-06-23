Tumble 22 Heats Up San Marcos With Grand Opening Bash: Saturday, June 28, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To celebrate, we're hosting a. The first 100 guests that day will receive; that's one sandwich each month, on the house. The celebration will also include giveaways, ice-cold drinks, and the full Tumble 22 experience.

Known for our crispy, spicy, Texas-born chicken, Tumble 22 serves up craveable comfort food with a twist: cold beer, stiff drinks, and house-made pies that hit just right.

Come Hungry

The San Marcos menu features award-winning favorites like the O.G. sandwich, bone-in chicken, mac 'n cheese, and deviled eggs, plus fresh salads, homemade milkshakes, and monthly sandwich specials.

A Space to Gather

This new location offers friendly service with indoor and patio seating, a full bar including the famous "Big Larry" margarita. You will love the Tumble 22 vibe, and the full flavor Texas food. Everything is made fresh every day!

From the CEO

Doug Thompson, CEO and Investor Partner at Tumble 22, shared:

"We are excited to bring Tumble 22 to San Marcos and introduce even more people to our bold, Texas-style chicken. I am incredibly proud of our team for creating a place where people can gather, enjoy amazing food, and feel right at home. Whether you're here to catch a game or just grab a drink with friends, we want you to feel the energy and hospitality that define us. Through our 1% give-back program, we're also committed to supporting the local community that supports us. It's about great food, great people, and doing a little good along the way."

Grand Opening – Saturday, June 28

Join us for a day of giveaways, ice-cold drinks, and hot chicken done right. Come early to claim your spot in line for the free sandwich deal-they'll go fast!

About Tumble 22

What began as a humble food trailer in Austin has grown into a Texas favorite. Tumble 22 is known for cold beer, hot chicken, and cheap, stiff drinks, served fast, fresh, and with a smile. With six heat levels from Painless to Cluckin' Hot, there's something for everyone. Dine in, carry out, or order delivery; we promise it'll be the best damn chicken you've ever had.

Location:

Tumble 22 San Marcos

1104 Thorpe Ln, STE D

San Marcos, TX 78666

(across from H-E-B)



MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Hagens

(646) 808-9989

[email protected]

SOURCE Tumble 22