Babson College Meets The Market With New Professional And Executive Education Course Portfolio And Plan For World-Class Conference Center

Babson On-DemandTM, the College's First Online Learning Platform, Addresses Global Talent Gaps Identified in the World Economic Forum's 2025 Future of Jobs Report

"Early Entrepreneur's Toolkit" Equips Aspiring Business Founders with Babson's Expertise

Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Babson College announced the launch of an expansive Professional and Executive Education portfolio building on its proven approach to delivering entrepreneurship curriculum to corporations and individuals around the world. Babson's new portfolio is now available to a broader audience-from corporate clients seeking to upskill and reskill their workforce to individual learners seeking personalized professional development. These custom, flexible, stackable offerings can be delivered online, in person, or a blend of both. Babson has a successful track record of working with organizations across an array of industries to help them solve substantial business problems, supporting their growth and evolution as dictated by shifting market demands.

Flexibility through Babson On-DemandTM

Included in the new rollout is Babson On-DemandTM, a collection of entirely online, flexible courses with an emphasis on cultivating the entrepreneurial mindset, innovation, and practical, in-demand business skills. This growing suite of online and in-person courses, which can be purchased in bundles that stack up to badges and certificates, addresses the ever-evolving needs of organizations and individuals seeking to upskill, reskill, or successfully launch a business.

According to the World Economic Forum 2025 Future of Jobs report , competencies including analytical thinking, resilience, and agility are considered the most essential for workers in 2025, yet, to develop these skills, more than half of today's workforce will require training over the next five years. Babson's Professional and Executive Education (formerly branded Babson Executive Education) offerings equip learners with the most essential workplace skills as outlined in the report, preparing current and aspiring business leaders for successful futures.

"Babson's enhanced approach to professional and executive education represents a significant advancement of our strategic plan and its core focus on supporting entrepreneurship education across a lifetime," said President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD. "Our history of success providing executive education offerings to an array of organizations and professionals in 80 countries around the world positions us well to reach new markets with Babson On-DemandTM. These offerings will provide audiences of all sizes-from individuals seeking to advance in their career or develop new leadership skills to largescale organizations supporting the evolution of their workforce-with the tools and thought leadership to create substantial economic and social value around the world."

The Early Entrepreneur's Toolkit

One of Babson's newest signature offerings is the Early Entrepreneur's Toolkit, a curated collection of online courses that helps aspiring business founders keep their dream on track. This advanced certificate gives individuals the opportunity to learn from world-leading business faculty at the #1 institution for entrepreneurship. With courses on topics including prototyping, financing and pitching your start-up, business models, market evaluation, and social impact, the toolkit guides and supports budding entrepreneurs as they look to bring their ideas into reality.

Meeting the Market with Flexible Courses and Historic Capital Investments

"At Babson, we believe entrepreneurial leadership is a lifelong journey," said Executive Vice President Kelly Lynch. "We are excited to launch our first online learning platform-built to empower business leaders at every stage of their careers and lives. Babson On-DemandTM makes Babson's top ranked entrepreneurship and business courses accessible anytime, anywhere. Through these self-paced courses taught by top Babson faculty, learners gain the tools, skills, and insights to immediately transform their careers and drive impact within their organizations."

Investing in a New Executive Lodging and Conference Center

In support of the launch of its new portfolio, Babson has initiated a historic capital plan to build a flagship Executive Lodging and Conference Center, a facility that will provide a state-of-the-art environment for professionals, executives, academics, and the broader community for their event and lodging needs. The boutique-style executive lodging space will allow Babson's campus to better support these increased executive education offerings both in person and virtually and is slated to open in mid-2027.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 45,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

