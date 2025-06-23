403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Prosecutor Investigates Two Ex-Greek Ministers Over Subsidy Scam
(MENAFN) The European Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed on Thursday that it has opened a formal investigation targeting two former Greek ministers over a significant fraud case involving the European Union’s agricultural subsidies.
According to a statement, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office based in Athens has forwarded details about the suspected involvement of these ex-ministers—who once managed rural development and food portfolios—to the Greek Parliament. The statement emphasized that only the Parliament holds the authority to pursue investigations and prosecutions against current or former government officials.
The office highlighted that it is already probing a complex, alleged fraud network linked to agricultural funding and corruption among officials at OPEKEPE, the Greek agency charged with overseeing EU agricultural subsidies. “During this ongoing inquiry, information emerged concerning the possible involvement of two former ministers in aiding and instigating the misappropriation (breach of trust) of EU agricultural funds during the exercise of their official duties,” the statement said.
Greek daily Kathimerini identified the two former ministers under scrutiny as Makis Voridis and Lefteris Avgenakis.
In a related development, Greek media reported on Wednesday that the European Commission has imposed a hefty fine of €392.2 million (around $453.4 million) on Greece in connection with this subsidy fraud, which reportedly dates back to 2016.
According to a statement, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office based in Athens has forwarded details about the suspected involvement of these ex-ministers—who once managed rural development and food portfolios—to the Greek Parliament. The statement emphasized that only the Parliament holds the authority to pursue investigations and prosecutions against current or former government officials.
The office highlighted that it is already probing a complex, alleged fraud network linked to agricultural funding and corruption among officials at OPEKEPE, the Greek agency charged with overseeing EU agricultural subsidies. “During this ongoing inquiry, information emerged concerning the possible involvement of two former ministers in aiding and instigating the misappropriation (breach of trust) of EU agricultural funds during the exercise of their official duties,” the statement said.
Greek daily Kathimerini identified the two former ministers under scrutiny as Makis Voridis and Lefteris Avgenakis.
In a related development, Greek media reported on Wednesday that the European Commission has imposed a hefty fine of €392.2 million (around $453.4 million) on Greece in connection with this subsidy fraud, which reportedly dates back to 2016.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment