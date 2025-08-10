Cities And Capitals Worldwide Hold Mass Demonstrations Condemning Israeli Aggression On Gaza
Many cities and capitals worldwide witnessed mass demonstrations on Saturday condemning the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Thousands took part in demonstrations held in the French capital Paris; the British capital London; the Spanish capital Madrid; the Norwegian capital Oslo; the Dutch capital Amsterdam; the capital of Kosovo, Pristina; the Tunisian capital Tunis; the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur; the Korean capital Seoul; the German cities of Bremen and Berlin; the Italian city Milan; the Danish city Aarhus and the capital Copenhagen; the Swedish city Stockholm; and the Turkish city Istanbul.
The demonstrations expressed support for the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Participants raised Palestinian flags and carried banners denouncing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.
They called for an end to double standards, urged accountability for the occupation's massacres against Palestinians, especially children, and condemned the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
