Trump Casts Doubt on Ukraine’s Victory Over Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s chances of winning its war against Russia during a White House briefing on Monday. Asked directly about the conflict, Trump said, “They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it.”
Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of warfare, he added, “I said they could win. Anything could happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen. A lot of good things happen.”
When pressed on reports of Russian attacks targeting civilian areas in Ukraine, Trump responded that most casualties were military personnel. He further estimated that roughly 5,000 to 7,000 soldiers on both sides are killed each week in the ongoing fighting.
Last month, Trump had suggested Ukraine might reclaim all territories lost to Russia during the three-year conflict. However, following a recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he reiterated that Ukraine will likely have to cede some of its “property” to Russia as the war continues.
While Kyiv has consistently rejected any territorial concessions, Moscow insists that Ukrainian troop withdrawals from newly claimed Russian regions are essential for any durable peace agreement.
Since assuming office, Trump has shifted away from the Biden administration’s more cautious stance toward Moscow. In August, he met with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, and the two leaders announced plans for another summit in Budapest.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed willingness to host and facilitate the upcoming meeting.
