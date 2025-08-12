Should UAE Schools Offer Late Start Times? Benefits, Challenges Explained

With schools set to reopen in late August , debate is intensifying over whether the UAE should push back morning start times - a move experts say could boost student well-being but present logistical challenges for families and institution administrators.

In the UAE, the school day often begins well before the global norm. Most public and private schools open their gates from around 7.30am, with many students arriving as early as 7am.

This is in stark contrast to Finland - often hailed for its top-tier education system - where classes typically start between 9am and 9.45am, and to countries like the UK, US, India, and Australia, where school usually begins between 8am and 9am.

A meta-analysis of 28 studies published in Pediatrics involving nearly 1.8 million students found that schools starting between 8.30am and 8.59am produced better developmental outcomes, including longer sleep duration and less negative mood, especially at the high school level.

Another study published in Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine showed that delaying a school's start time by just 30 minutes led to a jump in the percentage of students getting at least eight hours of sleep from 16.4 per cent to 54.7 per cent.

John Bell, founding principal of Bloom World Academy in Dubai, believes the UAE can also benefit from a rethink.“Starting school at 9am, like we do at Bloom World Academy, gives students, parents and teachers the gift of time,” he said.

“Teenagers, especially, have natural sleep patterns that make very early mornings difficult, so a later start means they arrive more rested, alert, and ready to learn. Well-rested students are better able to regulate their emotions, manage stress, and maintain positive relationships, all of which support their mental health as well as their learning. We see that in their mood, their focus, and the quality of their work.”

At Bloom World Academy, the school day runs from 9am to 4pm, with optional wraparound care from 7am and a range of co-curricular activities before and after lessons.

“From sport and art to homework club, families can build the routine that works best for them while students still enjoy the benefits of a later official start,” Bell explained.“This approach honours young people's natural sleep cycles , improves wellbeing and physical health, and gives parents the flexibility they need.”

Feedback from the school community has been“overwhelmingly positive,” with calmer mornings, happier children, and in some cases, savings from no longer needing early bus services.“Families tell us they now share breakfast together, have time for proper conversations, and even fit in activities like a morning gym session before work,” Bell added.

Balancing benefits with reality

But not every school is ready to embrace later starts. Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, acknowledged the evidence in favour of change but stressed the UAE's unique challenges.“Studies consistently show that staggered or later school start can significantly improve students' sleep duration, mental health, and academic performance by aligning school schedules more closely with their natural sleep cycles,” he said.

However, for now, the school group is not pushing staggered timings across all grades.“Many parents in the UAE work full-time and have children across multiple grades. A change in the timings could create logistical challenges and inconsistencies in drop-off and pick-up routines, causing considerable inconvenience and stress for families,” Ahmed explained.

Transport logistics also remain a sticking point.“Running multiple bus routes at different times significantly raises operational costs and challenges reliable service for schools,” he noted. Still, he sees potential for later starts for senior students in Grades 9 to 12, who tend to have more independence and flexibility.

Planning and collaboration across stakeholders

In Sharjah, where traffic is already a daily battle , James McDonald, Principal CEO of GEMS Wesgreen International School, sees both promise and pitfalls.“In the UAE, where students often face long commutes and full schedules, a 9am start could be transformative. Improved sleep leads to better emotional regulation, stronger mental health, and sharper academic focus,” he said.“Well-rested learners are more likely to engage meaningfully, think critically, and thrive in a demanding educational landscape.”

However, he warned,“shifting to a later start time presents logistical complexities. Transport routes would need reconfiguration, which could increase costs. In Sharjah, traffic congestion is already a concern during peak hours; adjusting school timings could exacerbate or redistribute these patterns. After-school activities, sports, clubs, tutoring, may be pushed later, affecting family time and rest. These challenges are not insurmountable, but they do require strategic planning and collaboration across stakeholders.”