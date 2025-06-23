403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greece Grapples with Five Wildfires on Chios Island
(MENAFN) Greek authorities are intensifying their fight against a cluster of wildfires blazing across the eastern Aegean island of Chios, where conditions have become alarmingly severe, according to media reports on Monday.
The Greek Fire Department revealed that a fifth wildfire ignited at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Monday, this time in a heavily wooded area near Agiasmata in northern Chios, isolated from the four other ongoing fires. Officials are seriously considering the possibility of intentional arson, prompting the deployment of a specialized arson investigation team to the island.
Emergency alert system 112 issued urgent evacuation notices on Monday for residents in Aghios Sykousis and Dafnonas, as advancing flames threatened those communities. Evacuation orders had already been enacted for around twelve other villages since midday Sunday, media reported.
The initial blaze began shortly before noon Sunday in the Kofinas region, where fierce winds rapidly intensified the fire, significantly challenging firefighting operations. Soon after, two additional fires were detected in the vicinity of Aghia Anna and Aghios Makarios Vrontadou.
Firefighters toiled through the night from Sunday into Monday to suppress the fires. At daybreak, water-dropping helicopters resumed air support, while extra firefighting teams and equipment were ferried in by boat from Piraeus port.
Greek Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis swiftly flew to Chios via helicopter to supervise emergency operations firsthand. From a mobile command post in the Agios Artemios district, he is directing efforts to enhance coordination among firefighting units and keep close watch on the rapidly shifting crisis.
The Fire Department has deployed 190 firefighters to the island, backed by 11 ground crews, 38 fire trucks, and four aircraft, according to official figures.
Wildfires regularly threaten Greece during its dry, scorching summers, yet authorities caution that climate change is intensifying both the frequency and scale of these destructive blazes.
The Greek Fire Department revealed that a fifth wildfire ignited at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Monday, this time in a heavily wooded area near Agiasmata in northern Chios, isolated from the four other ongoing fires. Officials are seriously considering the possibility of intentional arson, prompting the deployment of a specialized arson investigation team to the island.
Emergency alert system 112 issued urgent evacuation notices on Monday for residents in Aghios Sykousis and Dafnonas, as advancing flames threatened those communities. Evacuation orders had already been enacted for around twelve other villages since midday Sunday, media reported.
The initial blaze began shortly before noon Sunday in the Kofinas region, where fierce winds rapidly intensified the fire, significantly challenging firefighting operations. Soon after, two additional fires were detected in the vicinity of Aghia Anna and Aghios Makarios Vrontadou.
Firefighters toiled through the night from Sunday into Monday to suppress the fires. At daybreak, water-dropping helicopters resumed air support, while extra firefighting teams and equipment were ferried in by boat from Piraeus port.
Greek Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis swiftly flew to Chios via helicopter to supervise emergency operations firsthand. From a mobile command post in the Agios Artemios district, he is directing efforts to enhance coordination among firefighting units and keep close watch on the rapidly shifting crisis.
The Fire Department has deployed 190 firefighters to the island, backed by 11 ground crews, 38 fire trucks, and four aircraft, according to official figures.
Wildfires regularly threaten Greece during its dry, scorching summers, yet authorities caution that climate change is intensifying both the frequency and scale of these destructive blazes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment