Marchenko Outlines Ukraine's Financial Needs For 20262027 During Washington Visit
The event was co-chaired by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The meeting was opened by World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.
The minister thanked international partners for their support, which has exceeded $152 billion since February 2022. However, he emphasized that Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026–2027 amount to roughly $60 billion.
Read also: Svyrydenko, IMF leadership discuss new program for Ukraine for 2026-2029
Marchenko stressed the urgency of launching new cooperation formats and mechanisms for mobilizing frozen Russian assets to ensure budgetary balance next year and in the years ahead.
Preparations are also underway for a new cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund, which will reflect Ukraine's medium-term priorities-including maintaining macroeconomic stability, funding critical expenditures, and restoring public debt sustainability.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed continued cooperation and a new program for Ukraine for the years 2026–2029 with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund.
Photo gov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment