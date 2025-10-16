Marchenko Outlines Ukraine's Financial Needs For 20262027 During Washington Visit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko during the eighth Ministerial Roundtable for Support to Ukraine, held in Washington on October 15, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The event was co-chaired by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The meeting was opened by World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.

The minister thanked international partners for their support, which has exceeded $152 billion since February 2022. However, he emphasized that Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026–2027 amount to roughly $60 billion.

Marchenko stressed the urgency of launching new cooperation formats and mechanisms for mobilizing frozen Russian assets to ensure budgetary balance next year and in the years ahead.

Preparations are also underway for a new cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund, which will reflect Ukraine's medium-term priorities-including maintaining macroeconomic stability, funding critical expenditures, and restoring public debt sustainability.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed continued cooperation and a new program for Ukraine for the years 2026–2029 with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund.

