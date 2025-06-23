403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Condemns Fatal Church Bombing in Damascus
(MENAFN) The United Nations special envoy for Syria has issued a scathing condemnation of the recent terrorist attack on a church in Damascus that left at least 20 people dead and over 50 wounded.
In a statement released on Sunday, Geir Pedersen called the bombing “a heinous crime” and said he “condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack at St. Elias Church in Douileia, Damascus, which killed and injured civilians who were attending mass.”
Pedersen emphasized the need for swift and thorough accountability, stating the incident must be met with “a full investigation and action by the authorities.”
He also urged unified global rejection of terrorism, calling on all parties to “unite in rejecting terrorism, extremism, incitement and the targeting of any community in Syria.”
In addition, Pedersen extended his “deepest condolences to the families of the victims” and expressed hope for “the recovery of those injured.”
The Syrian Health Ministry confirmed that the assailant—identified as a member of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist network—opened fire during Sunday services at the church in eastern Damascus before detonating an explosive device. The violent act killed 20 and left 52 others hurt.
The attack occurred just weeks after a major counterterrorism operation was carried out by Syria’s Interior Ministry. On May 26, officials reported uncovering active ISIS cells in the Damascus countryside, along with the seizure of various light and medium weapons.
Security efforts have intensified across Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime.
Authorities continue to pursue individuals tied to criminal offenses, terrorism, and human rights abuses.
Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter-century, fled to Russia in December. His departure marked the conclusion of the Baath Party’s control, which had lasted since 1963.
Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a prominent figure in the anti-Assad resistance, was appointed as transitional president in January, ushering in a new political era for the war-torn nation.
In a statement released on Sunday, Geir Pedersen called the bombing “a heinous crime” and said he “condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack at St. Elias Church in Douileia, Damascus, which killed and injured civilians who were attending mass.”
Pedersen emphasized the need for swift and thorough accountability, stating the incident must be met with “a full investigation and action by the authorities.”
He also urged unified global rejection of terrorism, calling on all parties to “unite in rejecting terrorism, extremism, incitement and the targeting of any community in Syria.”
In addition, Pedersen extended his “deepest condolences to the families of the victims” and expressed hope for “the recovery of those injured.”
The Syrian Health Ministry confirmed that the assailant—identified as a member of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist network—opened fire during Sunday services at the church in eastern Damascus before detonating an explosive device. The violent act killed 20 and left 52 others hurt.
The attack occurred just weeks after a major counterterrorism operation was carried out by Syria’s Interior Ministry. On May 26, officials reported uncovering active ISIS cells in the Damascus countryside, along with the seizure of various light and medium weapons.
Security efforts have intensified across Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime.
Authorities continue to pursue individuals tied to criminal offenses, terrorism, and human rights abuses.
Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter-century, fled to Russia in December. His departure marked the conclusion of the Baath Party’s control, which had lasted since 1963.
Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a prominent figure in the anti-Assad resistance, was appointed as transitional president in January, ushering in a new political era for the war-torn nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment