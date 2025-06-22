US Leaders React, Call For Trump's Impeachment After Attack On Iran's Nuclear Sites
[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]
Following the announcement of US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities , a wave of reactions swept through the American political landscape.Recommended For You
Prominent lawmakers from across the political spectrum swiftly condemned President Donald Trump's decision , raising alarms about the legality, constitutional overreach, and long-term consequences of the action.
While the administration framed the strikes as a strategic success, critics argued it marked a reckless escalation that bypassed congressional authority and endangered global stability.
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen
“Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East, but he failed to deliver."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump's decision 'disastrous' and 'grounds for impeachment'.
US Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene also called out Trump's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, saying Netanyahu was the one who bombed the people of Iran first.
House Member Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi said the president "ignored the constitution" and urged the administration to provide answers on the deadly move that potentially "endangers American lives".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment