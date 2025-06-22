A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc. Celebrates National HVAC Tech Day By Investing In The Next Generation Of Technicians

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 2012, Fagundes has partnered with Massachusetts' vocational technical high schools to participate in their official Student Co-Op Program. For A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating, the partnership is more than just an internship pipeline - it's a mission-driven investment in the future of the trades and the local community.

"As a former Co-Op student myself, I know how life-changing this kind of opportunity can be," says Fagundes, who graduated from Greater Lowell Technical High School in the late '90s. "Now I have the chance to return the favor and make the experience even more structured, supportive, and impactful for students coming up in the trades today."

The program welcomes qualified juniors and seniors who meet their school's academic and attendance benchmarks. Fagundes looks beyond grades when selecting candidates, prioritizing students who demonstrate responsibility, initiative, and involvement beyond the classroom. Participants rotate between school and fieldwork, spending several months alongside experienced technicians.

These students don't just shadow - they contribute. From installing water heaters and ductwork to learning how to communicate with clients on job sites, participants get hands-on experience that integrates both technical and soft skills. "We treat our Co-Op students like future professionals," Fagundes explains. "They're gaining real-world exposure and mentorship that sets them up for long-term success."

The purpose of the program is to show students there's more than one path to a stable and rewarding future. "A career in the trades can offer immediate opportunities, strong earning potential, and no college debt," says Fagundes. "Whether a student is already committed to this path or just exploring, the Co-Op gives them the space to learn, grow, and make an informed decision about their future."

As the skilled labor shortage continues to impact industries across the country, Fagundes believes it's more important than ever to raise awareness - not just of the career potential in HVAC, plumbing, and heating, but of the responsibility employers have to nurture it.

"National HVAC Tech Day is a time to recognize the vital role our technicians play - but it's also a reminder to prepare for who comes next," Fagundes says. "If we want great talent in the future, we need to be willing to invest in them today."

