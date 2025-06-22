Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Condemns U.S. Attacks as Breach of International Norms

2025-06-22 05:43:36
(MENAFN) Iran has strongly denounced the United States for what it describes as a breach of global legal standards and a violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), following overnight aerial assaults on prominent nuclear locations.

Despite the attacks, Iranian officials have assured the public that there has been no detection of radioactive pollution at the targeted installations.

In an early Sunday declaration, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stated that American air raids had struck nuclear facilities located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan during the early hours of the morning, referring to the strikes as both unlawful and “brutal.”

Iranian leaders condemned the U.S. for targeting facilities that had been functioning under the watch of international monitors.

“This act… was unfortunately carried out in the shadow of indifference and even with the support of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” the statement claimed.

