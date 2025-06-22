Netanyahu Says Promise To Destroy Iran's Nuclear Programme Fulfilled

MENAFN - Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his promise to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities had been "fulfilled" following strikes carried out "in perfect coordination" between the Israeli and US militaries.

"From the beginning of the operation, I promised you that Iran's nuclear facilities would be destroyed, one way or another. This promise has been fulfilled," Netanyahu said in a video message posted to social media.

"A short while ago, in perfect coordination between me and President (Donald) Trump, and in perfect operational coordination between the (Israeli forces) and the US military, the United States attacked Iran's three nuclear facilities (at) Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan," he added.

Iran's foreign ministry said the US attacks Sunday on nuclear facilities showed that Washington "will stop at no illegality or crime" to support Israel.

"It has now become abundantly clear to all that the very regime which enjoys permanent membership in the Security Council is beholden to no principle or morality and will stop at no illegality or crime to serve the aims of a genocidal, occupying regime," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the United States and Israel respectively.

At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles at the country following the US bombing of its nuclear sites, rescue services and reports said.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement that it had "evacuated 16 people to hospital, including a 30-year-old man in moderate condition after being wounded in the upper body by shrapnel".

Public broadcaster KAN 11 showed images of a devastated building surrounded by mounds of rubble that it said was in central Israel, following the two waves of missiles launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).

Sirens rang around the country after the Israeli army reported the incoming missiles, with air defences activated shortly afterwards, causing loud explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Iran's armed forces said Sunday they targeted multiple sites in Israel including Ben Gurion airport, after US attacks on key nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

"The twentieth wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 began using a combination of long-range liquid and solid fuel missiles with devastating warhead power," the armed forces said in a statement quoted by Fars news agency. The targets included the airport, a "biological research centre", logistics bases and various layers of command and control centres, it added.