First Regional FPV Drone Racing Championship Held In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, the tournament served as a presentation of a new direction for Ukraine - military-technological sports, which was recently added to the list of non-Olympic disciplines by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian Federation of Military-Technological Sports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vitalii Lavrov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports for Digital Development. According to Kalashnyk, this visit was a strong signal of support for digital and technological initiatives in the fields of sports and defense.

More than 70 pilots from across Kyiv region participated in the competition, including military personnel, engineers, drone operators, veterans, athletes, and young enthusiasts.

The races were held on specialized tracks in compliance with all technical requirements and safety regulations. In addition to the main races, there were demonstration flights, open training sessions, and presentations of cutting-edge developments from Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

“FPV racing is not just an exciting spectacle. It's about the future,” Kalashnyk emphasized.“In the context of modern warfare and technological progress, this sport has real practical value. It helps shape a new generation of technically skilled pilots and operators who can be useful both in civilian life and in national defense. It gives young people an opportunity to immerse themselves in innovation, develop precision, quick thinking, engineering skills, and teamwork.”

Ukrainian company wins third place at hackathon on countering fiber-optic-controlled FPV drones

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technological sports as a new non-Olympic discipline.