Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Expanding Geography Of Tensions In The Middle East Is A Concern - Azerbaijani FM

2025-06-21 03:07:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The expanding geography of tensions in the Middle East and military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran are a cause for concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 51st session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"Official Baku calls for the restoration of the diplomatic process based on the norms and principles of international law," the minister said.

He noted that Azerbaijan fully supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC, and drew attention to the importance of the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, 2025.

Speaking about the current humanitarian situation in Syria, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted the importance of the international community's support for steps towards restoration and reintegration in the region.

