Expanding Geography Of Tensions In The Middle East Is A Concern - Azerbaijani FM
"Official Baku calls for the restoration of the diplomatic process based on the norms and principles of international law," the minister said.
He noted that Azerbaijan fully supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC, and drew attention to the importance of the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, 2025.
Speaking about the current humanitarian situation in Syria, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted the importance of the international community's support for steps towards restoration and reintegration in the region.
