Acting Deputy Chief Of US Mission To Azerbaijan Visits Astara Border Checkpoint
According to the statement, the US Embassy is all ears and truly values Azerbaijan's unwavering support as the nation rolls up its sleeves to help US citizens make their way into the country.
"The safety and security of Americans remains our highest priority," the statement reads.
To note, in light of the recent military escalation between Israel and Iran, a significant number of nationals from 17 different jurisdictions have been extricated from Iranian territory through Azerbaijani channels. The displaced individuals, traversing the boundary at the Astara checkpoint along the Caspian Sea shoreline, are being facilitated to Baku airport and subsequently airlifted to their respective nations through international aviation services.
