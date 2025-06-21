Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Acting Deputy Chief Of US Mission To Azerbaijan Visits Astara Border Checkpoint

Acting Deputy Chief Of US Mission To Azerbaijan Visits Astara Border Checkpoint


2025-06-21 07:04:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Mark Hernandez and a team from the Embassy visited the Astara border checkpoint in southern Azerbaijan today, Trend reports via the US Embassy's statement.

According to the statement, the US Embassy is all ears and truly values Azerbaijan's unwavering support as the nation rolls up its sleeves to help US citizens make their way into the country.

"The safety and security of Americans remains our highest priority," the statement reads.

To note, in light of the recent military escalation between Israel and Iran, a significant number of nationals from 17 different jurisdictions have been extricated from Iranian territory through Azerbaijani channels. The displaced individuals, traversing the boundary at the Astara checkpoint along the Caspian Sea shoreline, are being facilitated to Baku airport and subsequently airlifted to their respective nations through international aviation services.

MENAFN21062025000187011040ID1109703919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search