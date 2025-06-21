403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel FM states Iran's nuclear boms has been postponed due to conflict
(MENAFN)
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated on Friday that Tehran’s progress toward developing a nuclear weapon has been postponed by “at least two to three years” amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
In an interview with a German newspaper during talks in Geneva involving Iran, Germany, France, and the UK, Sa’ar emphasized Israel’s commitment to doing everything necessary to neutralize the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
When asked about the possibility of regime change in Iran, Sa’ar noted that Israel’s Security Cabinet has not yet made such an objective part of the current conflict. “The Security Cabinet has not yet defined regime change as a goal in this war. At least not yet,” he said.
Sa’ar also voiced doubts about diplomatic efforts with Iran, stating, “I don’t really believe in diplomacy with Iran. All previous diplomatic efforts have been unsuccessful.”
Meanwhile, leading European diplomats underscored the importance of continuing dialogue with Iran following Geneva talks aimed at reducing tensions and reviving negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during the discussions.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated on Friday that Tehran’s progress toward developing a nuclear weapon has been postponed by “at least two to three years” amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
In an interview with a German newspaper during talks in Geneva involving Iran, Germany, France, and the UK, Sa’ar emphasized Israel’s commitment to doing everything necessary to neutralize the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
When asked about the possibility of regime change in Iran, Sa’ar noted that Israel’s Security Cabinet has not yet made such an objective part of the current conflict. “The Security Cabinet has not yet defined regime change as a goal in this war. At least not yet,” he said.
Sa’ar also voiced doubts about diplomatic efforts with Iran, stating, “I don’t really believe in diplomacy with Iran. All previous diplomatic efforts have been unsuccessful.”
Meanwhile, leading European diplomats underscored the importance of continuing dialogue with Iran following Geneva talks aimed at reducing tensions and reviving negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during the discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment