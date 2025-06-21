Israel FM states Iran's nuclear boms has been postponed due to conflict

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated on Friday that Tehran’s progress toward developing a nuclear weapon has been postponed by “at least two to three years” amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.In an interview with a German newspaper during talks in Geneva involving Iran, Germany, France, and the UK, Sa’ar emphasized Israel’s commitment to doing everything necessary to neutralize the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions.When asked about the possibility of regime change in Iran, Sa’ar noted that Israel’s Security Cabinet has not yet made such an objective part of the current conflict. “The Security Cabinet has not yet defined regime change as a goal in this war. At least not yet,” he said.Sa’ar also voiced doubts about diplomatic efforts with Iran, stating, “I don’t really believe in diplomacy with Iran. All previous diplomatic efforts have been unsuccessful.”Meanwhile, leading European diplomats underscored the importance of continuing dialogue with Iran following Geneva talks aimed at reducing tensions and reviving negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during the discussions.

