AUC LEADS THE“INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE DTS (DE-RISKING TECH STARTUPS)” ALLIANCE TO TRANSFORM EGYPT's ELECTRONICS SECTOR

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cairo, December, 2025 – The American University in Cairo (AUC) has been selected to lead the“Invest with Confidence-De-risking Tech Startups (DTS) Alliance, as part of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's Presidential Initiative Alliance and Development. Spearheaded by the AUC's Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) at the Onsi Sawiris School of Business and the Center for Nanoelectronics and Devices (CND) at the School of Sciences and Engineering, the strategic initiative aimed at accelerating innovation and boosting Egypt's competitiveness in the electronic design and manufacturing sector. AUC President Ahmad Dallal signed the Co-operation Protocol with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to formally initiate the establishment of the Alliance.

Over the past decade, Egypt's startup ecosystem has seen remarkable growth, supported by national strategies like Egypt Vision 2030, a dynamic growth population and increasing venture capital investments. Yet, deep-tech startups face significant challenges, including capital requirements, access to specialized equipment, skilled talent and expert support. The DTS Alliance is designed to bridge these gaps by aligning key stakeholders to build an integrated ecosystem that addresses these challenges and positions Egypt as a regional leader in electronics innovation.

The DTS Alliance brings together nine local partners, representing academia, the private sector, public entities, investors and enabling organizations, including AUC's CND and CEI, Zagazig University, ElARABY Group, EMASS startup, The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), Flat6Labs, DEN Venture Capital, Startup Factory Venture Studio and Meska AI.

The Alliance's objectives include promoting import substitution by localizing electronics design and manufacturing, supporting export promotion, building capacity to meet industry demands, fostering innovation through hackathons, developing industry-aligned curricula, advancing artificial intelligence applications in electronics, facilitating intellectual property development, integrating startups into new markets, promoting research spin-offs and attracting foreign direct investment.

Yehea Ismail, director of CND at AUC, said the Alliance fills a critical need in the local technology landscape. He noted that the project does not just focus on software development but addresses Egypt's potential in designing and manufacturing hardware technology.“We have been working with regional stakeholders on this scope specifically and now it is time to go full-scale in our beloved country, Egypt, and support our private sector to compete globally and attract foreign direct investment.”

Hala Barakat, director of CEI, highlighted the strategic importance of collaborative networks. Barakat explained that when AUC first learned of the Alliance and Development initiative,“we knew right away that this was the perfect opportunity to bring in different stakeholders from our network toward such a promising and strategic national objective. We formulated internal and external partnerships to ignite innovation in Egypt's entrepreneurial ecosystem and untap academia's potential in research commercialization.”

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour said that the Presidential Initiative Alliance and Development reflects the nation's commitment to innovation led by higher education and industry collaboration. Ashour emphasized that the initiative aims to harness research and entrepreneurial potential to build competitive sectors of the economy, noting that winning alliances demonstrate the strength of cross-sector partnerships capable of driving sustainable development.

