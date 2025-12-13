Abu Dhabi Marathon Draws 37,000 Participants, Winners Bag Over Dh1 Million In Prizes

The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC, attracted more than 37,000 participants across all race categories, including the full marathon, relay marathon, 10-kilometre, 5-kilometre, 2.5-kilometre races and the category dedicated to People of Determination.

The marathon began at 05:45 from Zayed Sports City, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's sporting culture, strengthening the UAE's international sports profile and supporting efforts to encourage sport as a daily lifestyle choice. Around 5,000 runners took part in the marathon and relay races, 8,000 competed in the 10-kilometre race, 11,000 in the 5-kilometre race and 13,000 in the 2.5-kilometre race.

In the men's elite marathon, Turkish runner Kaan Kigen Özbilen claimed first place with a time of 2:07:27, followed by an Ethiopian athlete in second place at 2:08:09 and Kenya's Kenneth Kiprop Kipkemoi in third at 2:08:32. In the women's race, Kenya's Catherine Reline Amanangole secured her second consecutive title, finishing in 2:21:17, ahead of compatriot Edna Kiplagat in second and Ethiopia's Bortukan Yifru in third. In the wheelchair category, France's Laurent Lepolite took first place with a time of 1:59:00.

The marathon route passed several of Abu Dhabi's landmarks, including Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, ADNOC Headquarters and Capital Gate.

In the 10-kilometre race, Ethiopia's Leta Mamo won the men's category with a time of 29:21, while Ethiopia's Berhan Arigawi claimed first place in the women's race in 37:52.

The total prize pool exceeded $300,000 (Dh1.1 million), with the elite marathon champions in both the men's and women's categories each receiving $50,000 (Dh183,625). Winners in the wheelchair category received $3,150 (Dh11,568), alongside prizes for second and third places and awards across the 10-kilometre categories.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the marathon has become a major sporting event that promotes healthy and active lifestyles, enhances quality of life in Abu Dhabi and strengthens the emirate's position as a global destination for international sporting events. He thanked ADNOC, partners and volunteers for their support.

The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon is scheduled to take place on 12th December 2026.