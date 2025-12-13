Flamengo Blank Pyramids To Win FIFA Challenger Cup, Set Up Finale With PSG

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: CR Flamengo claimed their second consecutive title in Al Rayyan, lifting the FIFA Challenger Cup after an impressive 2-0 victory over Pyramids FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday.

With their second triumph in three days, the Rio giants also sealed a date in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 final against European champions Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue on Wednesday.

Filipe Luis-coached Flamengo dominated the African champions for most of the contest, scoring through headers from Leo Pereira in the 24th minute and Danilo in the 52nd.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who scored both goals in Flamengo's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in Wednesday's FIFA Derby of the Americas, delivered two clinical set pieces to create both goals.

Pyramids FC, who spent long spells on the back foot, particularly in the first half, applied late pressure but were unable to mount a comeback.

The in-form Flamengo, winners of both the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and Brazil's Serie A, promise to deliver a thrilling contest against PSG. They have now lost only one of their last 13 matches.

Flamengo were in control from the outset. They nearly took an early lead when Everton attempted a finish from the centre of the box, only for defender Ahmed Samy to produce a timely block.

The Brazilian side remained firmly on the front foot, with Everton enjoying several promising spells in possession as Pyramids were forced into prolonged defensive work.

Flamengo's pressure eventually paid off midway through the first half. Everton won a free kick on the left side of the penalty area, and De Arrascaeta delivered a dangerous ball into the box. Pereira rose highest to power a close-range header past goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy to open the scoring.

Everton and De Arrascaeta went close again as Flamengo continued to dominate proceedings, while Pyramids' midfield struggled to gain a foothold in the match.

The Egyptian side began to find some space late in the opening half, with Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi called into action for the first time when he rushed out to deny Fiston Mayele, who had latched onto a through pass and gone one-on-one.

Mayele scooped a volley early in the second half as Pyramids made a strong start after the break. Mahmoud Zalaka then smashed the side netting as the Egyptians pressed for an equaliser before Flamengo responded with another dangerous set piece.

Once again, De Arrascaeta delivered a superb free kick, and Danilo met it with a powerful header from the right side of the box, sending the ball into the right corner to double Flamengo's advantage.

Mayele continued to threaten as Pyramids looked to respond, but Rossi was alert to deny his effort from the centre of the box. Mohanad Lashin also went close as Pyramids mounted spirited attacks.

Ahmed Atef made another attempt late in the match, while Flamengo came close to extending their lead in stoppage time.

Substitute Pedro, introduced in the 86th minute, was denied by El Shenawy before another late effort, but Flamengo had already done enough to seal their passage to the title clash.