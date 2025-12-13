Dubai: After Parking QR Code Scam, RTA, Parkin Warn Users Against Fake Signs

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has issued an advisory, cautioning road users to stay vigilant and avoid scanning any QR codes or clicking on any links from suspicious or unofficial sources. The advisory was issued jointly with Parkin, after a scam involving unauthorised QR codes on some parking sign poles was first reported by Khaleej Times on Thursday.

Both entities stressed that such practices may sometimes be used to mislead users or direct them to phishing websites. "Users are therefore advised to always verify payment methods before validating and to refrain from entering any personal information through unverified links or QR codes," the advisory read.

Recommended For You

"RTA and Parkin further encourage the public to rely exclusively on approved and recognised payment channels, including official mobile applications, SMS links, and designated payment machines. Customers are kindly requested to report any suspicious items on public property through our official channels, to help us raise awareness and safeguard user security," they said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khaleej Times first reported a viral video showing fraudulent QR (quick response) codes pasted on parking signages in some places.

Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai's largest provider of paid parking facilities, told Khaleej Times,“All identified fraudulent QR codes have been removed, and any QR codes that were misused have been updated to redirect users to the official Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website."

All parking signages across Dubai have QR codes for easy payment of parking fees. Motorists save 30 fils when they opt for mobile or mParking service, instead of sending an SMS.