Qatar Condemns Terrorist Attack On Joint US-Syrian Patrol In Central Syria
Doha: The State of Qatar condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a joint American-Syrian patrol near the city of Palmyra in the center of the Syrian Arab Republic, killing and wounding several people.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments and peoples of the United States of America and the Syrian Arab Republic, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
