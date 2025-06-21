Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Intelligence Intercept Exposes Cannibalism Cases In Russian Army

Intelligence Intercept Exposes Cannibalism Cases In Russian Army


2025-06-21 06:09:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR ) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

A commander of one of the units from the 68th motorized rifle division says a soldier, call sign“Foma”, who was considered missing, was in fact murdered by a fellow soldier, call sign Brelok, who subsequently went on to consume his flesh for the next two weeks.

Eventually, the cannibal was also found dead.

Read also: Argentine intelligence exposes Russian spies

“They say there were both dead. Well, in fact, he ate his partner, let that sink in," the Russian commander is heard saying on the radio.

As noted by the intelligence agency, both soldiers served as part of the 52nd separate reconnaissance battalion that operated in the Kupiansk axis in the areas of ​​ Zapadne and Lyman Pershyi.

"Cannibalism is yet another proof of the deep moral and psychological decline of the Russian occupation forces that are showin no basic respect for human life - even their own,” Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.

Read also: Belgian ambassador on Russia's attack: No words can express pain, action counts

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion has been estimated at 1,009,330, including 1,090 killed or wounded in action over the past 24 hours.

MENAFN21062025000193011044ID1109703716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search