Intelligence Intercept Exposes Cannibalism Cases In Russian Army
A commander of one of the units from the 68th motorized rifle division says a soldier, call sign“Foma”, who was considered missing, was in fact murdered by a fellow soldier, call sign Brelok, who subsequently went on to consume his flesh for the next two weeks.
Eventually, the cannibal was also found dead.Read also: Argentine intelligence exposes Russian spies
“They say there were both dead. Well, in fact, he ate his partner, let that sink in," the Russian commander is heard saying on the radio.
As noted by the intelligence agency, both soldiers served as part of the 52nd separate reconnaissance battalion that operated in the Kupiansk axis in the areas of Zapadne and Lyman Pershyi.
"Cannibalism is yet another proof of the deep moral and psychological decline of the Russian occupation forces that are showin no basic respect for human life - even their own,” Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.Read also: Belgian ambassador on Russia's attack: No words can express pain, action counts
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion has been estimated at 1,009,330, including 1,090 killed or wounded in action over the past 24 hours.
