Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers in Pakistan
(MENAFN) In a deadly assault, two police officers were killed late Friday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities reported. The brazen attack occurred in the Swabi district, within the jurisdiction of the IDS Gadoon Police Station.
According to a statement from the provincial police, two unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the officers while they were dining at a local restaurant. The attackers swiftly fled the scene following the shooting, leaving behind chaos and confusion.
Security personnel responded to the scene within minutes and launched an immediate search operation in the surrounding area in an effort to track down the assailants. The bodies of the fallen officers were transferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Topi for legal procedures, while an investigation into the ambush is now underway.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his strong condemnation of the attack, voicing profound sorrow over the loss of the two officers. "Our police officers and personnel are playing a vital role in purging the nation of the menace of terrorism," Sharif remarked, underscoring the significant sacrifices made by law enforcement in the fight against terrorism.
The prime minister has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and vowed that those responsible will be swiftly brought to justice. He reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism across the country.
This deadly shooting marks yet another grim chapter in Pakistan's ongoing struggle with violence, particularly against law enforcement personnel, who continue to face increasing risks in their efforts to maintain security.
