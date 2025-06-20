QUACK, Wiggle, Nap, Repeat: One Corgi's Barking Mad Quest To Be Heard

MENAFN - GetNews)



A hilarious, heartwarming tale for young readers who dream big-even if they're small, loud, and low to the ground.

ATLANTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press joyfully announces the release of QUACK Goes the Corgi, a delightfully illustrated children's book written and drawn by Nancy Kondos, a devoted Corgi enthusiast with a flair for laughter, love, and unapologetic silliness.

At the center of the story is a pint-sized hero with a personality too big for his short legs. He's a Pembroke Welsh Corgi with one very noisy identity crisis-he barks, sure, but in his heart, he's a QUACKER. Surrounded by bunnies, sheep, and chaos, this dog isn't just trying to fit in-he's trying to be heard. Loudly.

“QUACK! I'm the center of the universe. QUACK! I'm alone! QUACK! I want another bone!”

Through vibrant pages and rhyming joy, the book explores themes of identity, self-expression, playfulness, and pure Corgi mayhem. It's a celebration of the barkers, the misfits, the fuzzy rulebreakers-and every child who's ever felt a little bit too much for the world around them.

Why Kids-and Grown-Ups-Will Fall for QUACK Goes the Corgi:

Unforgettable Corgi Personality: Loud, proud, and joyfully mischievous, this Corgi steals every page.

Message with Heart: Embrace your quirks, your volume, and your weirdness.

Whimsical Illustrations: Drawn with affection and a delightful eye for comedy, each spread brings the story alive.

Laughter-Ready Lines: Kids will giggle at the Corgi's antics-from stealing cookies to collecting chewy sock-balls.

Great for Family Reading: A perfect bedtime book that invites laughter and bonding in equal measure.

A Must-Have For:



Dog lovers (especially the Corgi-obsessed!)

Parents seeking fun, heart-forward stories about being different

Classrooms and libraries celebrating individuality Children ages 3–8 (and their grown-ups who appreciate Corgi chaos)

From playful poetry to lovable mischief, QUACK Goes the Corgi is a celebration of the doggone silly side of life.

For more information about Nancy kondos and his works, please visit his official website: .

About the Author

Nancy Kondos is a true believer in Corgi magic. She draws more with her heart than her hands, capturing the joy, chaos, and quirks of her beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis. Whether they're barking like ducks, chasing sheep, or stealing socks, these dogs have inspired Nancy to create a book full of laughter and love. When the Corgis roll over for their nap, she swears the world becomes good again-for them, and for her.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a full-service publicity and publishing support agency that helps authors connect with their perfect audiences. With a deep respect for unique stories, ATP blends marketing expertise with heartfelt dedication to make books like QUACK Goes the Corgi discoverable across the world.