New CSE Mining Stock - Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN)

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) The common shares of Rush Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Rush Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in the United States and its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties.

Les actions ordinaires de Rush Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Rush Gold Corp. est engagée dans l'exploration minière aux États-Unis et son objectif est de localiser et, si cela est justifié, de développer des propriétés minérales économiques.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for RGN. Please email: ....

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

