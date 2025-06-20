CONTROLTEK to unveil new innovations at NRF Protect conference in Grapevine, Texas June 23-25, 2025

CONTROLTEK

The next generation of smart, scalable technologies designed to redefine how retailers tackle product protection, store operations, and inventory management.

- Tom Meehan, CFI CEO, CONTROLTEKBRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CONTROLTEK , a leader in intelligent retail asset protection and inventory management solutions, is proud to unveil its latest innovations at NRF PROTECT, taking place June 23–25, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. Under the bold theme, "Smart Starts Here. Complete Solutions. Continuous Evolution.", CONTROLTEK will showcase a new generation of smart, scalable technologies designed to redefine how retailers tackle product protection, shrink reduction, store operations, and inventory management.A Smarter Future Starts at Booth #907CONTROLTEK's new solutions align with its forward-thinking mission to deliver intelligent systems that grow and evolve alongside retailers. The unveiling will include:A New Standard in Storefront IntelligenceCONTROLTEK is redefining retail loss prevention with a sleek, compact system that features an integrated camera and leverages RFID, AI, and computer vision on the edge to deliver real-time theft detection, automated inventory auditing, behavioral analytics, and more. Far surpassing traditional EAS capabilities, this advanced solution combines sensor fusion and edge intelligence to provide unparalleled visibility at the storefront.Real-Time Authorized Presence Verification (APV)CONTROLTEK's APV solution takes real-time detection to the next level by combining Time-of-Flight (ToF) LiDAR with RFID to deliver next-generation presence detection capabilities and real-time alerting. This intelligent solution enhances both security and operational efficiency, providing retailers with enhanced visibility, faster response times, and improved security in sensitive or restricted areas.Tom Meehan, CFI , CEO at CONTROLTEK said,“Smart Starts Here isn't just a slogan - it's a promise. Our new solution offerings and integrated solutions are designed with retailers' futures in mind. We don't just provide products - we build protection roadmaps that evolve with your business.”Improved SAM2CAM EAS System with Embedded CameraThe improved SAM2CAM AM-EAS system now features a more discreet embedded camera that captures video at eye-level, enhancing the design while providing retailers with seamless integration, enhanced surveillance, and a more refined store aesthetic.“With these new solutions, we're setting a new standard for what's possible in retail asset protection,” said Wade Holman , VP Strategic Accounts, North America.“These innovations combine AI, RFID, and computer vision to provide a powerful view of what's happening in stores, empowering retailers to make smarter, faster decisions while creating safer and more efficient environments."Experience CONTROLTEK Cash Cab - Win Meta Sunglasses & MoreStep inside our TEKNO field service vehicle at the booth and take a ride in the CONTROLTEK Cash Cab - a fun, interactive experience where visitors can test their knowledge and win exciting prizes, including the latest Meta Smart Sunglasses.Let's Build Your Protection Roadmap TogetherFrom prevention to real-time analytics and future-proof integrations, CONTROLTEK is your partner in creating a tailored protection strategy built for today's needs, and ready for tomorrow's evolution.Schedule a meeting todayto experience firsthand how CONTROLTEK is shaping the future of retail technology.About CONTROLTEKCONTROLTEK is a global leader in asset protection, RFID solutions and tamper-evident security packaging. For nearly 50 years, CONTROLTEK has partnered with businesses to help them secure their operations, reduce theft, and improve efficiency with innovative products and services. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions help retailers financial institutions, government agencies, and manufacturers protect their assets and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.

Kim Scott

CONTROLTEK

+1 908-603-0066

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.