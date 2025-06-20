Kalsum Choudhry Honored As Book Excellence Award Finalist For '18 Stories Hope Joy & Endless Faith'

Kalsum Choudhry has been selected as a Book Excellence Award Finalist for her heartwarming book, "18 Stories Hope Joy & Endless Faith."

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It is with immense pleasure that we announce Kalsum Choudhry has been selected as a Book Excellence Award Finalist for her heartwarming book, "18 Stories Hope Joy & Endless Faith." The book received this prestigious recognition in the Children's Inspirational/Motivational category.

"18 Stories Hope Joy & Endless Faith" has captivated readers and judges alike with its powerful messages and engaging narratives, designed to inspire young minds. Choudhry's work offers a beacon of positivity, encouraging children to embrace hope, joy, and unwavering faith in their lives.

The Book Excellence Awards are a global literary program dedicated to recognizing authors and publishers for their outstanding contributions to the world of books. Being named a finalist is a testament to the exceptional quality, creativity, and impact of "18 Stories Hope Joy & Endless Faith."

Kalsum Choudhry expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized by the Book Excellence Awards. My hope for '18 Stories Hope Joy & Endless Faith' has always been to bring light and encouragement to children, and this acknowledgment reinforces that mission."

This recognition solidifies Kalsum Choudhry's position as a significant voice in children's literature, providing valuable resources that empower and uplift young readers.

Kalsum is also being recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Author of the Year award at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards. The International Impact Book Awards celebrate authors who make a significant positive impact on their readers and the world through their writing. Choudry's nomination highlights her commitment to crafting meaningful stories that uplift and empower.

About the Book Excellence Awards:

The Book Excellence Awards are an international awards program dedicated to providing authors and publishers with the opportunity to showcase their books on a global platform. They recognize books for their excellence in writing, design, and overall market appeal.

About the International Impact Book Awards:

The International Impact Book Awards recognize and celebrate authors who are making a significant positive impact on the world through their written work across various genres.

About Kalsum A. Choudhry

Kalsum A. Choudhry is an award-winning author dedicated to writing stories that inspire and uplift children. With a passion for storytelling and a heart for her readers, she has crafted numerous tales that resonate with both children and adults alike. She is also an amazing artist, and her work is on display across the metropolitan Kansas City area in the form of murals.

