Devland AI Announces Education Innovation Platform To Support Teachers And Modernize Learning

DevLand AI Launches Modern EdTech Platform to Empower Teachers and Equip Students for the Future #AI #EdTech #Education

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States spends more than $800 billion per year on K–12 education. Yet in schools across the country, teachers struggle on salaries barely above $45,000, students are disengaged, and educational outcomes are falling short of 21st-century demands.

DevLand AI, a technology company reimagining how children learn and teachers teach, is launching a new education platform designed to empower teachers and deliver real-world skills to students.

“We're seeing record-level spending in education, but it's not making it to the classroom,” said Michael Kessler, CEO of DevLand AI.“We're not facing a funding problem-we're facing a priorities problem.”

A Disconnect Between Spending and Impact

According to the U.S. Department of Education's 2023 AI Report, teachers are open to using artificial intelligence to improve their ability to teach, reduce repetitive tasks, and personalize instruction. Yet many feel excluded from decisions about how technology is implemented.

In some Illinois districts, spending per student exceeds $36,000/year, while classrooms remain underfunded and overcrowded. Across the country, the disconnect between policy and practice is widening.

DevLand's Solution: Flip the Script

DevLand Academy is a next-generation learning platform designed to replace outdated edtech with AI-powered, gamified education:

Gamified curriculum to increase engagement

Real-world skills like AI, robotics, and finance

Mentorship-driven model

Data-backed dashboards that prioritize learning, not testing

“We're not teaching kids to memorize-we're teaching them to think, code, and create,” said Kessler.

Empowering Teachers, Not Replacing Them

The DevLand platform is built for educators, not against them. Its tools enhance teacher agency, not replace it.

Lesson-building co-pilots powered by AI

Smart grading and student tracking

Greater income opportunities through mentorship and content contributions

Full alignment with the Department of Education's call for“human-in-the-loop” AI systems

Why Now?

The public school system is at a turning point.

Students are turning to platforms, not textbooks.

Parents are seeking alternatives.

Teachers are walking away.

DevLand believes it's time for educators-not bureaucracy-to lead the next wave of education.

“We're giving teachers the power, the tools, and the platform. It's time to put the soul back in the classroom,” said Kessler.

Vision, Traction, and Roadmap

DevLand Academy is already live in pilot markets and growing fast. Its 2025 roadmap includes:

Expansion into charter and public school districts

After-school and homeschool partnerships

Paid educator contributor program

Scholarship-driven access through the DevLand Foundation

Global outreach and workforce placement support

A Call to Policymakers

“We welcome partnerships,” said Kessler.“But we're not waiting for permission. We're already doing what legislators have struggled to do-empower teachers and engage students.”

About DevLand AI

DevLand AI is a Nevada-based education technology company focused on AI-driven learning experiences for the next generation. Its flagship product, DevLand Academy, provides gamified instruction, mentorship, and real-world skills for students-while honoring the role of teachers through empowerment, not replacement.

Michael Kessler

DevLand AI

+1 408-203-8870

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

DevLand AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.